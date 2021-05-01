Cleveland-Cliffs slashed emissions by 19% last year, studying carbon capture at Burns Harbor

Cleveland-Cliffs said it's making progress toward achieving its sustainability goals, including cutting its greenhouse gas emissions by nearly a fifth last year and studying carbon capture technology at Burns Harbor.

The steelmaker, which operates steel mills and finishing lines in East Chicago, Burns Harbor, Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle, just published its Sustainability Report 2020 Executive Summary highlighting what it's done to become a more sustainable steel company. Cleveland-Cliffs plans to publish its full Sustainability Report 2020 later this year.

“Throughout our history, Cleveland-Cliffs has taken pride that we operate in a responsible, sustainable manner and act as a good neighbor within our local communities. As Cleveland-Cliffs expanded its business, our executive leadership team and I focused on developing an integrated, sustainable business model across the entire company," Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said.

"We have a responsibility to use our scale and influence as a leader in this industry to help tackle long-term challenges. Through best environmental, social and governance practices and a robust governance structure, we will continue to maintain the highest levels of ethics and integrity to act in the best interests of all our stakeholders.”