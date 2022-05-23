Cleveland-Cliffs soars in Fortune 500 rankings after moving from mining to steel

Two of Northwest Indiana's biggest steel companies ranked back-to-back on the newly released Fortune 500 list for 2022.

Cleveland-Cliffs placed 171st on the list of the biggest publicly traded companies, while U.S. Steel is 172nd, according to Fortune magazine.

Cleveland-based Cleveland-Cliffs was named to the Fortune 500 for the first time after transforming from a longtime mining company to the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America after acquiring AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA in the most recent consolidation of the domestic steel industry.

The company, now the largest supplier of steel to the North American automotive industry, pulled in $20.4 billion in revenue last year. Its ranking surpassed its previous high of 366th back in 2012.

“Our inclusion on this year’s Fortune list of companies — particularly our position well within the 200 largest ones — is another demonstration of our remarkable transformation," Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "Despite all the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the long-lasting consequences to supply chains still affecting our clients as of today, we grew tenfold in just two years, from $2 billion in revenues in 2019 to over $20 billion in revenues in 2021.”

Fortune has published the Fortune 500 for 68 years, basing the ranking on revenue in the last fiscal year. Fortune 500 companies generated a record $16.1 trillion in revenue and $1.8 trillion in profit last year.

Cleveland-Cliffs, which employs more than 7,500 workers in Northwest Indiana, broke several financial records such as EBITDA after swelling in size through acquisitions.

“We have an incredible workforce of 26,000 employees, with almost 20,000 of them represented by Unions," Goncalves said. "We thank each one of our employees and the support from our Union partners for making our vision a reality in a such short period of time.”

U.S. Steel also delivered record earnings and free cash flow last year, turning an annual profit of more than $4.1 billion.

