Cleveland-Cliffs successfully injected hydrogen into a blast furnace in a test that it said could be a decarbonization breakthrough.

The Cleveland-based steelmaker, which operates vertically integrated steel mills along the Lake Michigan lakefront in Northwest Indiana, completed a hydrogen injection trial at a blast furnace at Middletown Works in Ohio that's it's hailing as "groundbreaking."

Cleveland-Cliffs said it's the first-ever use of the more carbon-friendly steelmaking technology in North America.

The steel industry accounts for an estimated 7% of the world's carbon emissions and has been notoriously difficult to decarbonize, as making new iron for steel strong and malleable enough for automotive frames and other high-end uses involves burning coal in blast furnaces. But Cleveland-Cliffs is looking at using hydrogen gas as an iron-reducing agent in blast furnaces.

It's hailing the technological progress as "a significant step toward the future decarbonization of blast furnaces, which are necessary for the continued service of the most quality-intensive steel applications, particularly for the automotive industry."

"We are proud to be the first company in the Americas to inject hydrogen into a blast furnace — a demonstration of our commitment to develop and implement breakthrough technological advancements toward decarbonization," Cleveland-Cliffs Cliffs’ Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said.

The company injected hydrogen into all 20 tuyeres at the Middletown No. 3 blast furnace to make pig iron. The hydrogen was used as a partial substitute for coke, a purified form of coal that causes much of the carbon emissions.

The process replaced the release of carbon with water vapor while maintaining operating efficiency and product quality, the company said. Cleveland-Cliffs got the hydrogen via a pipeline that delivers hydrogen for other purposes, such as for its annealing furnaces.

Cleveland-Cliffs also is part of the Great Lakes Clean Hydrogen Coalition, which is pursuing federal funding to produce hydrogen as a way to decarbonize industry. The steelmaker is partnering with Linde, GE Aerospace, the University of Toledo and the Glass Manufacturing Industry Council on a bid for Inflation Reduction Act funds through the U.S. Department of Energy to bankroll more hydrogen production that could significantly reduce its carbon footprint.

