Cleveland-Cliffs takes part in pioneering hydrogen test

Cleveland-Cliffs recently took part in a first-of-its-kind hydrogen power test.

The Milwaukee-based company WEC Energy Group and the Electric Power Research Institute, or EPRI, demonstrated the blending of hydrogen in a natural gas generator to power the Michigan operations of steelmaker and mine operator Cleveland-Cliffs, one of the Region's largest employers. It's billed as "the first hydrogen power test of a utility-scale, grid-connected reciprocating engine generator in the world."

The project supplied energy to Cleveland-Cliffs' mines in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, which supply iron ore to its blast furnaces, including at its steel mills in Northwest Indiana.

"We're very pleased to take a leading role exploring the potential of this technology as we focus on providing customers with affordable, reliable and clean energy," said Gale Klappa, executive chairman of WEC Energy Group. "As we bring more renewable energy online, we must ensure that we can keep the lights on when the sun is not shining and the wind is not blowing. The results of this project are a strong indicator that these dispatchable units can run on very low- and no-carbon fuels."

The testing was done on an 18-megawatt unit using reciprocating internal combustion engines. It monitored performance, output and emissions.

"Demonstration projects like this one are critical to advancing clean energy technologies needed to meet net-zero goals," EPRI President and CEO Arshad Mansoor said. "This project will provide key insights on how this could be replicated around the world, providing energy companies with a suite of solutions to reduce carbon emissions. We look forward to working with WEC Energy Group and other energy stakeholders throughout the clean energy transition."

EPRI plans to publicly share a complete analysis of the hydrogen test in early 2023 to show how the energy industry can reduce carbon emissions.