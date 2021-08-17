Cleveland-Cliffs to give every steelworker who gets vaccinated at least $1,500

Cleveland-Cliffs will now give any steelworker who gets vaccinated against the coronavirus at least $1,500, regardless of how many colleagues at their workplace get the shot, and as much as $3,000 if three-fourths of their co-workers also get inoculated against COVID-19.

The Cleveland-based steelmaker last month offered bonuses of between $200 and $3,000 to get the COVID-19 jab in what company officials describe as "the most generous vaccine incentive program in the world."

Under the original proposal, any steelworker who was vaccinated would have gotten at least $200, with higher bonuses tied to how many employees were vaccinated at each workplace. Cleveland-Cliffs promised to pay each steelworker $1,500 if 75% of their steel mill get vaccinated, and $3,000 per employee if 85% at that workplace get the vaccine.

Cleveland Cliffs Founder, CEO and President Lourenco Goncalves said the company will now give $1,500 to any steelworker who gets the shot instead of the original $200. Steelworkers can get $3,000 if 75% of their colleagues at their mill get vaccinated. The earlier 85% threshold has been phased out.

Northwest Indiana's steel mills currently remain well short of the company target of 75%.