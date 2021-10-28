Cleveland-Cliffs to idle blast furnaces at Burns Harbor for planned maintenance

Cleveland-Cliffs soon will idle blast furnaces at Burns Harbor for planned maintenance.

The Ohio-based steelmaker recently idled the No. 7 Blast Furnace at Indiana Harbor East in East Chicago, which is the largest blast furnace in the Western Hemisphere. It invested $100 million in the blast furnace at the former ArcelorMittal USA mill along the Lake Michigan lakefront to modernize it so it can use more hot-briquetted feedstock, which is expected to reduce carbon emissions.

Cleveland-Cliffs now plans to get some work done on its blast furnaces at the Burns Harbor steel mill in Porter County that it acquired from ArcelorMittal USA last year. It's taking advantage of a seasonal lull in automotive orders to invest in upgrades at its mills in Michigan and Northwest Indiana.

"Shipments will likely be lighter in the fourth quarter due primarily to seasonality and lower automotive shipments. Offsetting this, we will be moving up to the fourth quarter some planned maintenance outages originally scheduled for next year, including the Dearborn hot end and both blast furnaces at Burns Harbor, along with a few other associated rolling and finishing facilities," Cleveland-Cliffs Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Celso Goncalves said in a conference call with shareholders.