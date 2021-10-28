Cleveland-Cliffs to idle blast furnaces at Burns Harbor for planned maintenance

Cleveland-Cliffs soon will idle blast furnaces at Burns Harbor for planned maintenance.
The Ohio-based steelmaker recently idled the No. 7 Blast Furnace at Indiana Harbor East in East Chicago, which is the largest blast furnace in the Western Hemisphere. It invested $100 million in the blast furnace at the former ArcelorMittal USA mill along the Lake Michigan lakefront to modernize it so it can use more hot-briquetted feedstock, which is expected to reduce carbon emissions.
Cleveland-Cliffs now plans to get some work done on its blast furnaces at the Burns Harbor steel mill in Porter County that it acquired from ArcelorMittal USA last year. It's taking advantage of a seasonal lull in automotive orders to invest in upgrades at its mills in Michigan and Northwest Indiana.
"Shipments will likely be lighter in the fourth quarter due primarily to seasonality and lower automotive shipments. Offsetting this, we will be moving up to the fourth quarter some planned maintenance outages originally scheduled for next year, including the Dearborn hot end and both blast furnaces at Burns Harbor, along with a few other associated rolling and finishing facilities," Cleveland-Cliffs Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Celso Goncalves said in a conference call with shareholders.
Cleveland-Cliffs also is timing the blast furnace work to be ready for when automakers recover from the chip shortage and ramp up full production again. Automotive makes up a significant chunk of Cleveland-Cliffs' customer base.
"These outages are being accelerated this year in anticipation of a strong automotive recovery in 2022," he said. "All these events considered, our fourth-quarter production should be reduced by approximately 300,000 net tons compared to the third quarter."
Cleveland-Cliffs is investing to ensure its mills remain modern and productive, Chairman, President, and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said during a conference call with investors.
"People tend to confuse old plant names like Indiana Harbor, Cleveland Works or Burns Harbor with old plants. In fact, old plant names actually carry pretty modern state-of-the-art equipment," he said.
Steelworkers who work at blast furnaces are usually moved to other parts of the steel mill during planned outages. The massive projects usually require a significant amount of capital investment and result in short-term work for hundreds of outside contractors.