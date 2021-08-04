Cleveland-Cliffs to idle its largest blast furnace for planned outage

Cleveland-Cliffs plans to idle the largest blast furnace in the Western Hemisphere, the No. 7 Blast Furnace at Indiana Harbor East in East Chicago, for a planned maintenance outage this fall.
The Cleveland-based steelmaker plans to idle the blast furnace at its sprawling Indiana Harbor steel mill along the Lake Michigan lakefront between Sept. 1 and Oct. 15.
"Indiana Harbor No. 7 is the largest blast furnace in North America, and for reference, produced 33% more hot metal per day than our two blast furnaces at Cleveland works combined," Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said in a conference call with investors. "The outage includes repair to two BOF converters in the steel shop and a partial reline in several upgrades to the blast furnace."
The blast furnace will be modernized to burn materials other than just the feedstock of iron ore, which should reduce its carbon footprint.
"Some of these upgrades are related to our ongoing work toward decarbonization, such as further enhancements to our ability to use massive amounts of both hot-briquetted iron stock and natural gas as supplemental reduction at Indiana Harbor No. 7 blast furnace," he said. "Another success story of the past quarter is our Toledo Direct Reduction plant. We reached our nominal capacity within six months of start-up. And thus far in July, we are producing hot-briquetted iron at a 2.1 million tons annualized rate, well above the nameplate of 1.9 million tons per year."
Blast Furnace No. 7 was built 41 years ago and can make up to 11,500 tons of iron a day, according to the Steel Market Update. It was last relined in 2014, when then-owner ArcelorMittal invested $70 million in it.
Steelworkers who work at blast furnaces are typically temporarily transferred to other parts of the steel mill during planned outages. Cleveland-Cliffs and the United Steelworkers union did not immediately return messages about the plans for this planned outage.
The outage will take a financial toll on Cleveland-Cliffs by reducing production volume in the third quarter.
"We expect to generate $1.4 billion in cash from our expected 1.8 billion in adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter," Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Keith Koci said in a conference call with investors. "These numbers result from the continued rise in prices on our HRC linked contracts and spot sales, offset by higher employee-related costs and the planned outage at our largest blast furnace, Indiana Harbor No. 7."
But Cleveland-Cliffs has been stockpiling inventory to minimize the impact, so it can continue to supply customers during the disruption to production.
"We are taking very good care of the assets that we acquired. And we are playing extremely well in — with production planning and making sure that we are prepared for all the planned outages," Goncalves said. "For example, this one in the Indiana Harbor No. 7 with a 45 days duration, we, of course, already built a lot of slab inventory."
