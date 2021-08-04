Cleveland-Cliffs to idle its largest blast furnace for planned outage

Blast Furnace No. 7 was built 41 years ago and can make up to 11,500 tons of iron a day, according to the Steel Market Update. It was last relined in 2014, when then-owner ArcelorMittal invested $70 million in it.

Steelworkers who work at blast furnaces are typically temporarily transferred to other parts of the steel mill during planned outages. Cleveland-Cliffs and the United Steelworkers union did not immediately return messages about the plans for this planned outage.

The outage will take a financial toll on Cleveland-Cliffs by reducing production volume in the third quarter.

"We expect to generate $1.4 billion in cash from our expected 1.8 billion in adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter," Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Keith Koci said in a conference call with investors. "These numbers result from the continued rise in prices on our HRC linked contracts and spot sales, offset by higher employee-related costs and the planned outage at our largest blast furnace, Indiana Harbor No. 7."

But Cleveland-Cliffs has been stockpiling inventory to minimize the impact, so it can continue to supply customers during the disruption to production.