Cleveland-Cliffs to invest $100 million in project that will reduce carbon emissions at East Chicago steel mill

Cleveland-Cliffs will invest $100 million in the No. 7 Blast Furnace at Indiana Harbor East in East Chicago, which is the largest blast furnace in the Western Hemisphere.

The Cleveland-based steelmaker plans to update the blast furnace at its sprawling Indiana Harbor steel mill, making it more environmentally friendly and creating work for hundreds of contractors for more than a month.

"We are deploying a $100 million investment to Indiana Harbor No. 7," Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "It's happening starting Sept. 1 and will last 45 days."

The largest blast furnace in North America, which produces 33% more metal per day than Cleveland-Cliffs' two blast furnaces at the integrated Cleveland Works steel mill combined, will be idled between Sept. 1 and Oct. 15 for a massive construction project

The blast furnace will be modernized to burn the new feedstock of hot-briquetted iron as well as of iron ore, which should reduce its carbon footprint. Cleveland-Cliffs has been investing significantly in HBI as a less carbon-intensive raw material that can be used in the integrated steelmaking process.