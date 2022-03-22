Cleveland-Cliffs to pay down $607 in senior secured notes

Cleveland-Cliffs will pay down $607 million in senior secured notes three years before it's due.

The Cleveland, Ohio-based steelmaker, a major employer in the Calumet Region, will redeem the outstanding principal of the 9.875% notes due in October of 2025. The company expects to pay note-holders $677 million, including interest, when it settles the debt on April 20.

Cleveland-Cliffs, one of Northwest Indiana's largest steelmakers after buying out most of ArcelorMittal USA, plans to pay down the debt with available liquidity. The company has an estimated $2.6 billion in liquidity, including $100 million in cash.

“With expectations for our free cash flow generation continuing to rise, our top priority for the use of this cash remains the reduction in debt," Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said.

The notes cost about $60 million in interest.

"This redemption is an important accomplishment for our deleveraging goals, removing our highest-coupon and nearest dated major debt tranche that was issued during the peak of pandemic uncertainty. We will have significantly lower interest expenses as a result," Goncalves said.

Cleveland-Cliffs has $13.2 billion in total liabilities, down from $13.4 billion at the end of 2020. The steelmaker has $5.2 million in long-term debt.

Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cleveland-Cliffs is now an integrated steelmaker and the largest flat-rolled steel producer in Northwest America. The company employs 26,000 steelworkers across North America, including at its operations in East Chicago, Burns Harbor, Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle.

