 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Cleveland-Cliffs to pay down $607 in senior secured notes

  • 0
Cleveland-Cliffs to pay down $607 in senior secured notes

A Cleveland-Cliffs sign at Indiana Harbor in East Chicago is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Cleveland-Cliffs will pay down $607 million in senior secured notes three years before it's due.

The Cleveland, Ohio-based steelmaker, a major employer in the Calumet Region, will redeem the outstanding principal of the 9.875% notes due in October of 2025. The company expects to pay note-holders $677 million, including interest, when it settles the debt on April 20.

Cleveland-Cliffs, one of Northwest Indiana's largest steelmakers after buying out most of ArcelorMittal USA, plans to pay down the debt with available liquidity. The company has an estimated $2.6 billion in liquidity, including $100 million in cash.

“With expectations for our free cash flow generation continuing to rise, our top priority for the use of this cash remains the reduction in debt," Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. 

The notes cost about $60 million in interest.

"This redemption is an important accomplishment for our deleveraging goals, removing our highest-coupon and nearest dated major debt tranche that was issued during the peak of pandemic uncertainty. We will have significantly lower interest expenses as a result," Goncalves said. 

People are also reading…

Cleveland-Cliffs has $13.2 billion in total liabilities, down from $13.4 billion at the end of 2020. The steelmaker has $5.2 million in long-term debt.

Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cleveland-Cliffs is now an integrated steelmaker and the largest flat-rolled steel producer in Northwest America. The company employs 26,000 steelworkers across North America, including at its operations in East Chicago, Burns Harbor, Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Faces Walkout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts