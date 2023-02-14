Despite a fourth-quarter loss, Cleveland-Cliffs turned a profit of $1.4 billion last year.

The profit, equal to $2.55 per share, is down from $3 billion, or $5.36 a share, in 2021, when steel prices soared to record highs. The Cleveland-based steelmaker brought in consolidated revenues of $23 billion in 2022, up from $20.4 billion the previous year.

“In what was just our second year with our current configuration, 2022 is the year in which we consolidated Cleveland-Cliffs’ position as the leader in flat-rolled steel in the United States. Through the synergies we envisioned back in 2020 when we executed the acquisitions of two steel companies, in 2022 we achieved record revenues of $23 billion and reduced combined debt and post-retirement liabilities by more than $3 billion," Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "Also, even in the face of falling steel prices in the broad market, we achieved substantially higher selling prices. Our Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow in 2022 were each the second highest ever in our 175-year history, only surpassed by 2021. We also signed long-term labor agreements with more than half of our workforce, and completed our major maintenance initiatives, setting us up for continued success going forward.”

In the fourth quarter, Cleveland-Cliffs had a loss of $204 million or $0.41 per market share, due in part to one-time charges of $57 million. That's down from $899 million or $1.69 per share during the same period in 2021.

Last year, Cleveland-Cliff's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA was $3.2 billion, down from $5.3 billion the previous year. Cleveland-Cliffs attributes the decline to higher operating costs and lower sales volumes, which were offset by higher fixed contract pricing.

“In the fourth quarter of 2022 we generated healthy free cash flow of $262 million. We also achieved our targeted unit cost reduction of $80 per net ton, which helped us to partially offset the impact of lagged index pricing," Goncalves said. "Entering 2023, as our fixed price contracts reset higher, our unit costs continue to decline, and sales volumes improve, we believe our quarterly Adjusted EBITDA should progressively improve, confirming our belief that the fourth quarter of 2022 was the inflection point for our profitability."

Last year, Cleveland-Cliffs brought in $2.4 billion in cash flow from operations. It spent $943 million on capital expenditures like the upkeep of its mills.

It used much of its $1.5 billion in fresh cash flow to reduce its outstanding debt by $1.1 billion.

“The most important achievement of this newly configured Cleveland-Cliffs has been the successful renewals of our fixed price contracts for 2023, particularly for those with our automotive customers, breaking a historical paradigm that was so detrimental to the steel companies of the past," Goncalves said. "Even with flat-rolled prices falling over 60% from the peak in April, we were able to achieve price increases that average $115 per ton for 2023 compared to 2022 for our direct automotive business, our largest end market. This validates what we have been saying all along, that any model tying our automotive fixed prices to steel index prices no longer applies.”

In the fourth quarter, Cleveland-Cliffs brought in $5 billion in consolidated revenues, down from $5.3 billion during the same period in 2021. The company is confident that business is picking back up.

"Our success with these contracts lined up nicely with improved automotive demand and, as a result, in quarter one of 2023, we are on pace for our best shipment quarter since 2021. Outside of automotive, we have also had a great deal of success enforcing five separate price increases in recent months to our spot customers. With recessionary fears easing among our clients, the demand environment has improved and service centers have begun to restock," Goncalves said. "As a consequence, improved pricing will benefit our index-linked contract and spot business. We expect these market factors, combined with continued lower costs and lower capital spend, will drive improved quarterly profitability throughout 2023."