Cleveland-Cliffs turned a $74 million profit on $2.3 billion in revenue in fourth quarter

The steelmaker still posted an annual loss of $81 million as compared to a $293 million profit the previous year. That was due entirely to $186 million in costs related to acquisition, severance and inventory step-up.

“Without question, 2020 was the most transformational year in our company's 173 year history. We completed two seminal acquisitions, AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA, that transformed us from an iron ore miner into the largest flat-rolled steelmaker in North America," Goncalves said. "We also completed our Toledo direct reduction plant, which began operations in the fourth quarter. We were able to accomplish all of this while navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic and taking action to preserve the health and safety of our workforce and our company for the long-term.”

Cleveland-Cliffs now operates steel mills in East Chicago, Burns Harbor, Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle.

“We continue to manage supply in a disciplined manner, and will let our order book dictate our production levels, not adding volume for volume's sake. We also have made a serious and important commitment to the environment, laying out an aggressive plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030. The opportunities that await us in 2021 and beyond are immense, and we look forward to putting on full display what this transformed business can accomplish.”