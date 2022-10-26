Cleveland-Cliffs turns $165 million profit on $5.7 billion in revenue

Cleveland-Cliffs turned a $165 million profit on $5.7 billion in revenue in the third quarter.

The steelmaker, one of the Region's largest employers, brought in $452 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the third quarter.

The company made $0.29 per share in the third quarter, down from $2.33 per share in the third quarter of 2021. Its profit plunged substantially from the $1.3 billion it made in the third quarter of 2021.

“Our third quarter results were affected by the delayed inventory impact of higher input costs and maintenance activities from prior periods," Cliffs' Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "Now that all major projects have been concluded and production levels are back to normal, we expect costs to decline meaningfully, into Q4 and further into 2023.”

The steelmaker's consolidated revenues fell to $5.7 billion in the third quarter, down from $6 billion in the third quarter of 2021

It reported revenues of $17.9 billion and net income of $1.6 billion in the first nine months of the year as compared to revenues of $15.1 billion and net income of $2.1 billion during the same period last year.

“Shipments to our automotive clients significantly improved in Q3, achieving a level among the highest in six quarters. That allowed us to hold sales volumes steady in Q3, despite much weaker service center activity. We expect this positive trend in automotive shipments to continue into Q4, with the added benefit of improved pricing from our successful renewal of contracts pertaining to the October cycle. As the automotive industry increases production, supply on the spot trade should tighten. That supports pricing going forward.”

Cleveland-Cliffs sold 3.63 million tons of steel at an average price of $1,360 a ton in the third quarter, down from 4.15 million tons at $1.33 million tons during same period in 2021.

“The most important event of our third quarter was the agreement and subsequent ratification of the new 4-year labor contracts with our USW-represented employees, corresponding to over half of our workforce," Goncalves said. "In parallel, we used our scale to successfully negotiate better healthcare rates for our retirees, achieving a massive reduction in our post-retirement liabilities.”

The Cleveland-based steelmaker also reported it reduced its pension liabilities by $1.8 billion as a result of its newly ratified deal with the United Steelworkers union.

“It is well known that the assumption of Pension & OPEB liabilities at the time of the acquisition was the main source of enterprise value we leveraged to in order acquire the U.S. assets from ArcelorMittal in December 2020," Goncalves said. "Fast forward, our combined total balance of $4.2 billion in liabilities following the acquisition has been made irrelevant, as we now have only $1.1 billion remaining on the books. We also concurrently renegotiated lower healthcare premiums for our non-USW retiree plans, which have not been remeasured yet. The remeasurement of these non-USW plans will happen at year-end, when we expect the total Pension & OPEB liabilities to be even lower than what is shown in the pro-forma's at this time.”