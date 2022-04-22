Cleveland-Cliffs turns $801 million profit in the first quarter

Cleveland-Cliffs reported a first-quarter profit of $801 million.

The Cleveland-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, pulled in $6 billion in revenue in the first quarter, as compared to $4 billion in revenue during the same period the previous year, partly as a result of higher steel prices.

“Our first-quarter results are a clear indication of the success we have been able to achieve as we renewed our fixed-price contracts last year. Despite the decline in spot prices for steel from Q4 to Q1 and its lagged impact on our results, we were able to continue to deliver strong profitability," Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "As this trend persists, we expect to set another free cash flow record in 2022."

Cleveland-Cliffs brought in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $1.5 billion, earning $1.50 per diluted share. The steelmaker said it is in a strong position because of its strategy focusing on American manufacturing.

“The Russian aggression toward Ukraine has made it absolutely clear to everyone what we at Cleveland-Cliffs have been explaining to our clients for some time: overly extended supply chains are weak and prone to break down, particularly steel supply chains that are dependent on imported feedstock," Gonclaves said. "No steel company can produce highly specified flat-rolled steel without using pig iron, or iron substitutes like (hot briquetted iron) or (direct reduced iron), as feedstock. Cleveland-Cliffs produces in-house all the pig iron and HBI we need, right here in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana, using iron ore pellets from Minnesota and Michigan. With that, we generate and support good-paying middle-class jobs right here in the United States. We do not import pig iron from Russia; and we do not import HBI, DRI or slabs.”

The steelmaker, the largest flat-rolled steel producer in the United States, reported one-time non-cash charges totaling $111 million, or 21 cents per diluted share, in the first quarter. That included $68 million in accelerated depreciation following the indefinite idle of the Indiana Harbor #4 blast furnace, $29 million associated with the closure of the Mountain State Carbon cokemaking facility and $14 million for debt extinguishment.

The company sold 3.63 million net tons of steel in the first quarter, down from 4.14 million in the first quarter of 2021. The average selling price was $1,446 a ton, up from $900 a ton at the same time a year prior.

“Over the past eight years, our strategy has been to protect and strengthen Cleveland-Cliffs against the consequences of de-globalization, which we have always seen as inevitable," Gonclaves said. "The importance of American manufacturing and the reliability of a USA-centric, vertically integrated footprint have been validated by the Russian invasion of the raw materials rich and shale gas-rich Donets Coal Basin (Donbas) area of Ukraine. While other flat-rolled steelmakers scramble and pay high prices for their needed feedstock, we stand out from the crowd due to our preparation for the current geopolitical climate."

