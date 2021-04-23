Cleveland-Cliffs turns profit of $41 million on $4 billion in revenue

With favorable steel prices, Cleveland-Cliffs is now projecting $1.2 billion in EBITDA in the second quarter.

“As the year progresses, it will become abundantly clear that the pricing environment we are in — and will continue to benefit from going forward — is not a consequence of luck," he said. "Our expectation of $4 billion in adjusted EBITDA for the full-year is predicated on conservative pricing expectations relative to today’s pricing and the current forward curve. This will allow us to generate record levels of free cash flow and pay down a substantial amount of debt, allowing us to reach leverage of less than 1x by the end of the year."

In the first quarter, Cleveland-Cliffs sold 4.1 million tons of steel. About a third of it was coated, 28% hot-rolled, 18% cold-rolled, 7% plate, and 4% stainless and electrical.

Roughly a tenth of the sales were for miscellaneous products such as slabs and rail.

A third of the company's sales were to the automotive market and another 32% went to the distributors and converters market.