Cleveland-Cliffs wins Metals Company of the Year, Deal of the Year, and CEO/Chairperson of the Year

Goncalves was honored as CEO/Chairman for the Year for taking decisive action, adapting to market shifts, and balancing immediate challenges with a trajectory of long-term growth. The award is reserved for steel industry leaders respected by peers, competitors, employees, investors and the community.

“It is especially a great honor and recognition to be named CEO/Chairperson of the Year among my industry peers. It is my distinct privilege to lead Cleveland-Cliffs and to provide the strategic vision and decision-making necessary to evolve the company into the powerhouse that it is today," Goncalves said. "This is a new era for Cleveland-Cliffs as we have increased our annual revenues from $2 billion in 2019, to $5 billion in 2020, to an expected $21 billion dollars in 2021. This remarkable transformation was made possible by the support, enthusiasm and hard work of our executive team and our 25,000 employees across the company.”