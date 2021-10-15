Cleveland-Cliffs wins Metals Company of the Year, Deal of the Year, and CEO/Chairperson of the Year

Cleveland-Cliffs won big at the at S&P Global Platts 2021 Global Metals ceremony, taking home many of the top honors.
The Cleveland-based steelmaker and iron ore miner, one of the Region's largest employers, won Metals Company of the Year and the Deal of the Year. Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves also was named CEO/Chairperson of the Year.
“It is a tremendous honor to be selected and recognized by S&P Global Platts in the worldwide metals industry within three significant award categories," Goncalves said. "2020 was a transformative and extraordinary year for Cleveland-Cliffs with the acquisitions of two major steel companies and the start up of our state-of-the-art direct reduction plant. I am pleased that the judges recognized our outstanding results and milestones achieved by our organization during an unprecedented year across the entire world.”
Cleveland-Cliffs won Deal of the Year for its acquisitions of AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA, transferring Northwest Indiana's big integrated mills on Lake Michigan into its hands.
Global Platts Global Metals Award judges named Cleveland-Cliffs, North America's largest flat-rolled steel producer, for "all-around excellence in executing a total metals strategy." The panel did not accept any nominations and instead looked at which steelmaker stood above others in "diversity, scope, technological innovation, environmental concern and other pivotal factors."
Goncalves was honored as CEO/Chairman for the Year for taking decisive action, adapting to market shifts, and balancing immediate challenges with a trajectory of long-term growth. The award is reserved for steel industry leaders respected by peers, competitors, employees, investors and the community.
“It is especially a great honor and recognition to be named CEO/Chairperson of the Year among my industry peers. It is my distinct privilege to lead Cleveland-Cliffs and to provide the strategic vision and decision-making necessary to evolve the company into the powerhouse that it is today," Goncalves said. "This is a new era for Cleveland-Cliffs as we have increased our annual revenues from $2 billion in 2019, to $5 billion in 2020, to an expected $21 billion dollars in 2021. This remarkable transformation was made possible by the support, enthusiasm and hard work of our executive team and our 25,000 employees across the company.”