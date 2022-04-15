Cleveland-Cliffs working to lessen environmental impact, has shuttered coke batteries

EAST CHICAGO — Like many steelmakers these days, Cleveland-Cliffs is working to reduce its carbon footprint to combat climate change.

The Cleveland-based steelmaker just shuttered two coke batteries and is burning more hot briquetted iron instead of coke, a purified form of coal, in its blast furnaces. Cleveland-Cliffs is working to lessen its environmental impact, CEO, President and Chairman Lourenco Goncalves said during a tour of Indiana Harbor Works in East Chicago this week.

"Everything we do has an environmental component," he said. "For instance, we put a $1 billion investment in a HBI plant in Toledo, Ohio. When you put that inside a blast furnace, it's already reduced. There's no oxygen. It's already metallic. You don't need coke to reduce it. So when you put this inside the blast furnace you don't put the coke. Coke is carbon. If I'm using a lot of HBI, I'm not using as much coke. Less coke means less CO2, less CO2 less emissions."

Cleveland-Cliffs also had to modify its North Shore plant in Minnesota to produce HBI-grade iron ore pellets.

"It was another $100 million just to produce the feedstock," he said. "It's all environmental. Putting in the equipment to monitor the emissions gets the headlines in the press but that costs $10,000. This HBI is beautiful. It's the real deal. It's what makes the air cleaner."

All seven Cleveland-Cliffs blast furnaces, including the one in East Chicago and two in Burns Harbor, now are fed with HBI.

"When you're using HBI, you're using a lot less coke," he said. "We have already shut down the coke ovens in Middletown and in West Virginia, at Mountain State Carbon. We shut down two coke plants. We have the same number of blast furnaces and two fewer coke batteries. We do not need as much coke."

The steel industry, one of the biggest carbon emitters in the globe according to multiple studies, often suffers from a negative perception about its impact on the environment, Goncalves said.

"Every time there's smoke, people complain that's Indiana Harbor. That's probably steam," he said. "This is not an Excel spreadsheet. This is a complex industrial operation. We love the environment, we know what to do not to pollute the place and we're investing a lot of money to make sure we're taking care of the environment."

The company also remains focused on its local operations in the Midwest, Goncalves said.

"I'm interested in the Midwest," Goncalves said. "In the Midwest, you can have everything. This HBI plant is in Ohio. I can use my pellets from Minnesota. They can come the same way we used to send pellets to blast furnaces, by vessel, by lakers."

Some of the company's largest operations are along the lakeshore in Northwest Indiana.

"In Indiana, you guys need to understand how important you are," he said. "You are so important and you don't realize that. It's like a horse. If a horse knew how strong it was it would never allow someone on top. That's Indiana. You guys are so important to make America relevant."

