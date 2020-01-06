The hard rock band Saliva will perform an unplugged show at The Room in Highland in February.
The Memphis, Tennessee-based band, sometimes considered a nu metal group, enjoyed a lot of airplay on rock stations during the 2000s, with albums and songs trending on the Billboard charts.
"After acquiring front man Bobby Amaru in 2011, Saliva became infused with new blood, energy, and spirit," promoter Paul Panicali with Mush Music said in a news release. "The same energy launched Saliva’s career in 2001 with the release, Every Six Seconds – a certified Double Platinum-selling album, containing the hits, 'Click Click Boom' and 2002 Grammy nominated, 'Your Disease.' Saliva’s in-your-face, anthemic writing style continued with a certified Gold-selling album Back in to Your System with hits: 'Always,' 'Raise Up,' and the Nikki Sixx co-written, 'Rest In Pieces.'"
The band has toured all over the world, opening for acts such as Sevendust, Aerosmith and KISS.
"They’ve also appeared on the main stage at countless fairs, festivals and bike rallies – Sturgis, Rockin The Rivers, Daytona Bike Week, Rock on the Range, Welcome to Rockville to name a few," Panicali said in the press release. "Saliva has become a unified team that will not be rushed or pushed into deals that are not advantageous toward the growth and expansion of Saliva as a whole. Upon adding former Shinedown and Fuel bassist, Brad Stewart, as a permanent member, Saliva solidified their new lineup consisting of: Wayne Swinny, Paul Crosby, and Amaru. Saliva are putting something special together this year and looking forward to seeing all of their friends on the road along with making a few new ones."
The concert will take place at 8 p.m. Feb. 6. Tickets range from $15 for standing room-only general admission to $125 for VIP seats.
For tickets, visit ticketweb.com