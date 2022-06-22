Climate change poses risks of Lake Michigan flooding, industrial pollution, study finds

A new report found climate change could cause more flooding and industrial pollution along Lake Michigan's shoreline in Northwest Indiana.

The Environmental Law & Policy Center identified U.S. Steel's Gary Works steel mill and the former State Line Generating Plant site in Hammond as potential hot spots where increased flooding could spread pollutants like coal ash, heavy metals and steel byproducts in the water and soil.

"With the Northwest Indiana area, we're generally concerned with flooding in the industrial areas, which is concerning given the history of contaminants in the area," staff attorney Kiana Courtney said. "We are concerned about what might get into the lake."

ELPC’s "Rising Waters: Climate Change Impacts and Toxic Risks to Lake Michigan’s Shoreline Communities" study informs about how rising water levels that have caused widespread erosion along Lake Michigan in recent years could potentially pose risks to residential areas, drinking water and the environment.

The study created detailed visualization maps of Lake Michigan's entire shoreline with the help of federal data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It forecasts where more flooding could take place and makes recommendations on how to mitigate future risks of industrial pollution and infrastructure damage.

“The Great Lakes are our freshwater treasure, but climate change is increasingly causing more extreme lake levels whipped up by storm winds leading to destructive waves,” said Howard Learner, ELPC’s executive director. “It’s time for us to rethink the Great Lakes shoreline’s built environment to reassess the risks from industrial facilities with hazardous materials, as well as to our homes. Policymakers and public officials should step up to deploy all of the water management tools in the toolbox to strengthen shoreline resilience.”

Data gathered at Purdue University showed Indiana gets 5.6 more inches of precipitation a year than it did in the 1890s, mostly from extreme storms, Hoosier Environmental Council Environmental Health Director Indra Frank said.

The climate models project the rainfall will only continue to increase in the future.

"As the ELPC report illustrates, the increasing precipitation is putting more facilities at risk for flooding along the Lake Michigan shore. The same is true along Indiana's rivers and smaller lakes. Flooding can cause all sorts of damage, including washing toxic materials from industrial sites into our waterways," Frank said. "As a society, we need to urgently take two important steps: cut our use of fossil fuels and prepare ourselves and our properties for this new climate."

The study's projections are based on both modeling of potential flooding and the history of contamination from toxic pollutants, such as the release of cyanide that killed thousands of fish outside the Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor Works steel mill, Courtney said.

"We encourage policy-makers to look at what is in these spaces and what can potentially leech into Lake Michigan," she said. "This is the start of a conversation. The modeling shows that, even from a conservative point of view, the shoreline is being threatened. Policy-makers need to look into better methods of protecting the shoreline from contaminants and pollutants."

Drew Gronewold, an associate professor at the University of Michigan’s School for Environment and Sustainability, said the Great Lakes are getting wetter and warmer as a result of climate change.

“The biggest risk is that these changes in the climate, in hydrology, or the water levels could exceed the capacity of coastlines, infrastructure and homes to handle those changes," he said.

The study pointed to the erosion that has eaten away at beaches in the Indiana Dunes National Park and threatened stairs, ramps, roads and homes in the Duneland area. Communities like Beverly Shores have had to truck in boulders to protect their coastlines. Fierce storms also have caused damage, including to the 300-foot-long pier at the Whiting Lakefront Park when it first opened in 2014.

“Recent studies paint a stark picture of the climate-related changes in store for the Great Lakes, including the likelihood of higher lake levels,” said Donald Wuebbles, emeritus atmospheric sciences professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and lead author of a previous study of climate change's impact on the Great Lakes. “We have already started to see the harmful effects of extreme storms and fluctuating water levels in the past few decades. It is vitally important that we take action now to protect the lakes and our shorelines from further damage.”

The report raised concerns that higher water levels, stronger waves and more flooding could cause Gary Works to contaminate Lake Michigan with pollutants like PCBs and volatile organic compounds. It said the steel mill was "responsible for much of the extensive water, air, and soil pollution in Gary during the last 100 years."

U.S. Steel did not immediately return requestions for comment.

It also determined the State Line Generating Plant site at the border of Hammond and Chicago, which is now partly occupied by the Digital Crossroad data center, was vulnerable to more flooding. Researchers expressed concerns about the coal ash that was generated by the coal-fired electricity plant for more than a century.

It was historically used as fill and could potentially leech into Lake Michigan and raise the levels of lead, arsenic, cadmium, chromium and other pollutants in the water and soil, the study says.

Hammond Chief of Staff Phil Taillon said the previous owner, Beemsterboer Slag Co., did remediation work on the site, which it had been looking to potentially redevelop into a marina and lakefront homes before ultimately selling it to the data center.

Data Crossroad developer Tom Dakich said the site was not in a floodplain.

"When we first looked at this site, our first consideration was Lake Michigan. It is such a great resource for cooling of air, however, it is also an extremely powerful force of nature. Great amounts of time and expense were spent on making certain that we understood the site and that we knew how to improve the site," he said. "We recognized very early that this site is not in a floodplain. This was an important factor that made our entire process markedly easier to understand as we knew that the site was sufficiently above the minimum level."

The developer also elevated the site before building the data center there and tested the break walls to ensure that would protect against the lake.

"Given the volatility of Lake Michigan, we also raised the entire site by placing ‘fill’ at the construction site. The Beemsterboer Companies are amongst the best in Chicago at creating fill and our immediate project was to create a higher surface," Dakich said. "At the time we undertook the construction of the actual data center, we understood the impact of Lake Michigan and we had made changes to the site in order to guard against additional variables. The break walls at the site have been tested and are a part of the defense against Lake Michigan."

Other industrial sites along the lakeshore, such as refineries and steel mills, also are causes for concern, but the report was seeking to narrow it down to focus on just the most worrisome hot spots, Courtney said.

"We're already seen erosion and flooding and the modeling shows how bad it's going to get," she said. "One thing that needs to be done is ensuring infrastructure prevents additional harm to these communities. It's the start of a conversation about policy-makers and the public coming together to protect communities along the Lake Michigan shoreline."

