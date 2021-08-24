Cline Avenue Bridge offering commercial fleet discounts

Cline Avenue Bridge is partnering with the New York-based firm Bestpass to provide a quarterly volume pricing program for commercial fleets and drivers through the end of 2021 that can save up to 15% on tolls to cross the East Chicago bridge.

Through the program, Bestpass customers are eligible for tiered volume toll discounts based on how frequently they travel the bridge each quarter, according to Cline Avenue Bridge, which is owned by United Bridge Partners.

“In an industry where every mile and minute counts, we recognize the importance of a reliable shortcut,” said Terry Velligan, general manager of operations at Cline Avenue Bridge. "Our partnership with Bestpass aligns perfectly with our overall mission to provide solutions to infrastructure challenges. I look forward to seeing this relationship advance the safety, efficiency and profitability of the trucking industry.”

Bestpass, based in Albany, New York, was founded in 2001. It offers a payment platform for commercial fleets, and according to the company has more than 15,000 customers and processes more than $1.2 billion in toll transactions in the United States and Canada.