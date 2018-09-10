GARY — Concrete casting work is in high gear at the new Cline Avenue Bridge, where workers have installed piers and columns and are producing 60- and 90-ton bridge segments at the pace of about three per day, project managers told members of the Gary Chamber of Commerce Monday.
Figg Bridge Group Project Manager Jay Rohleder said about 170 of the 10-foot bridge segments are complete. Work will continue through the winter, and the segments will be put in place next year, Rohleder said.
The bridge will be just over 6,200 feet long, with a 12-foot lane of traffic in each direction and 9-foot shoulders on each side. Work is on pace for the bridge to open to traffic in early 2020.
The privately owned toll bridge will rise 100 feet above the Indiana Harbor and Ship Canal, the same height as the original bridge, which was closed in 2009.
"It follows pretty much the same footprint as the old bridge," said Terry Velligan, the bridge's general manager. As for the height, "we didn't need to go any higher and we couldn't go any lower."
Velligan works for United Bridge Partners, a consortium of Figg Bridge Group and American Infrastructure Funds, the financier of the the $150 million project.
Velligan said the toll for an automobile will be $2.25 range using an electronic transponder, with an open-road toll monitor at the western end of the bridge.
Ten cents of each toll will go to the city of East Chicago for its infrastructure needs. Velligan said United Bridge Partners are projecting 10,000 vehicles per day when the bridge opens.
Rohleder said a second bridge could be built in the future if traffic grows to warrant it.
"We would come back and build a second structure adjacent to the original one, he said.
For more information on the project, visit www.clineave.com.