Cline Avenue Bridge project shut down, workers laid off, union official says

EAST CHICAGO — Construction crews have halted work on the new Cline Avenue Bridge, according to a union leader representing the iron workers, carpenters and concrete smoothers working on the project.

"The job is shut down," said Randy Palmateer, business manager for the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council.

He said management issues on the project have sent as many as 80 union workers in his council off the job.

"It's a big project, a good project. I hope they get everything worked out," Palmateer said.

Representatives of bridge owner United Bridge Partners and bridge contractor Figg Bridge Group did not immediately respond to requests for an explanation for the reported project shutdown.

Replacing the bridge has faced roadblocks and challenges for years.

The bridge was closed in 2009 and later condemned that same year when major structural deficiencies were uncovered by state transportation officials.