Cline Avenue Bridge raising tolls Jan. 1, 2023

Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, motorists using an E-ZPass or I-PASS transponder will see a trip across the bridge rise to $2.75 for two-axle vehicles; $7.50 for three- or four-axle vehicles, including cars with trailers; and $11.50 for vehicles with five or more axles. The new tolls reflect an increase of 25 cents for two-axle vehicles and $1 for larger vehicles.