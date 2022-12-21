Cline Avenue Bridge raising tolls Jan. 1

The new year will bring increased tolls to the Cline Avenue Bridge.
As of Jan. 1, motorists using an E-ZPass or I-PASS transponder will see a trip across the bridge rise to $2.75 for two axle vehicles; $7.50 for three or four axle vehicles, including cars with trailers; and $11.50 for vehicles with five or more axles. The new tolls reflect an increase of 25 cents for two axle vehicles and $1 for larger vehicles.
An administrative fee of $4 will be added to pay-by-plate transactions, which the bridge owners say covers the cost of information lookup, bill printing and mailing.
The Cline Avenue Bridge, privately built, owned and operated by United Bridge Partners, is marking two years in operation this week.