Cline Avenue Bridge raising tolls Jan. 1

As of Jan. 1, motorists using an E-ZPass or I-PASS transponder will see a trip across the bridge rise to $2.75 for two axle vehicles; $7.50 for three or four axle vehicles, including cars with trailers; and $11.50 for vehicles with five or more axles. The new tolls reflect an increase of 25 cents for two axle vehicles and $1 for larger vehicles.