The new Cline Avenue Bridge continues to rise over East Chicago, and the bridge's owner is inviting the public to monthly "Sidewalk Talks" to review the project's progress. The next talk is at 9 a.m. Saturday at the bridge headquarters at 219 Riley Road.
"Guests can learn from team leaders about construction and engineering techniques, project history, future plans, and are welcome to ask questions and enjoy complimentary refreshments," according to Cline Avenue Bridge LLC's invitation.
"Sidewalk Talks" also provide the chance to leave a personal, lasting mark on the new Cline Avenue Bridge by participating in the Sign-a-Segment activity. After learning about construction progress, guests can sign an actual concrete bridge segment, enshrining their names within a landmark being built to last for the next 150 years.
Remaining "Sidewalk Talks" event dates are Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Nov. 16. Registration is not required. For more information, visit clineave.com/event-calendar or call 219-276-8902.