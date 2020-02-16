CN backs off rail yard project; groups still worry petcoke transit will harm neighborhoods

EAST CHICAGO — Canadian National has withdrawn its petition that would have made way for a rail yard expansion the city says was designed to temporarily store petroleum coke from BP's Whiting refinery.

On Feb. 11, a consultant project manager informed the Indiana Department of Environmental Management on behalf of CN's subsidiary, Wisconsin Central Ltd., that the company has withdrawn its Oct. 3 application to discharge dredged or fill material into isolated wetlands.

"The customer for which this project would serve has reevaluated their current logistical needs and has identified a more efficient transportation for the movement of commodities out of their Whiting facility. WCL's capital investments follow the needs of their customers and therefore, the Whiting Branch Double Siding Project is no longer needed at this time," the letter to IDEM states.

City officials previously said the permit would have allowed CN to build out a rail yard along its line at 149th Street in East Chicago and store dusty piles of petcoke from BP's Whiting plant in the city's Calumet neighborhoods.

It effectively would have created a “transfer point” — what is in effect a rail yard for the storage of the tar sands byproduct produced at BP, the city said.