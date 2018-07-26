CN boosts profits by 27 percent in second quarter

CN, the railroad company that operates Kirk Yard in Gary and Markham Yard in Homewood made about $987 million in the second quarter, a 27 percent increase.
The Montreal-based railroad giant, whose trains are often seen across Northwest Indiana, earned about $1.34 a share in the second quarter, a 30 percent increase.
“Our entire team pulled together quickly to turn around our operational performance following a challenging winter, delivering a best-in-class operating ratio of 58.2 percent in the quarter,” President and CEO JJ Ruest said. “Record capital investments in new equipment and expanded infrastructure are on schedule, as we advance important projects that will give us the capacity and resiliency to serve the market at the industry-leading standard we and our customers expect."
CN increased operating income by 7 percent, revenues by 9 percent and adjusted net income by 11 percent. The company said demand is robust, especially for grain, fracking sand, and refined petroleum products.
The railroad company plans to increase capital spending by more than $75 million this year, mainly by buying new rail cars.
"With these investments and hundreds of new qualified transportation crews in the field, CN has the momentum for a strong second half, meeting the growing economic needs of our customers and exporters, and producing value for our shareholders," Ruest said.
After the strong second quarter, CN expects to earn about $4.03 to $4.14 per share this year.