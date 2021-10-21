CN CEO Jean-Jacques Ruest plans to retire

The CEO Jean-Jacques Ruest of freight railroad company CN plans to retire after a failed takeover bid of Kansas City Southern and a proxy battle by activist shareholders to oust the company's leadership.
The board of Montreal-based CN, which operates Kirk Yard in Gary and rail across the Region, announced a global search for his successor.
“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank JJ for his dedicated service to CN over 25 years and as CEO since 2018. He has provided the company and all of our stakeholders with strong and inspired leadership," said Robert Pace, chair of CN’s board of directors. "JJ deferred discussions on his retirement plans in order to see the company through the potential merger with KCS and closing of the transaction, and the introduction of the strategic plan announced on Sept. 17, 2021, which is beginning to demonstrate results. We are grateful for his leadership and his exemplary commitment of service to the company and wish him the all the best in his upcoming retirement.”
Ruest plans to retire as president, CEO and a board member by the end of January 2022, or when a successor is named.
“I have been honored to lead CN during my time as chief executive officer, and I am confident that the company is well positioned to continue to thrive following my retirement," Ruest said. "The strength of the company’s management team and Board allow me to announce my planned retirement knowing that the Company we have built will continue to prosper.”
The board named Shauneen Bruder chair of the CEO search committee, which will work with executive search firm Korn Ferry to consider both internal and external candidates. The new CEO will run a 102-year-old company that operates a 19,500-mile rail network across North America, shipping more than 300 million tons of natural resources and manufactured goods per year.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Aldi, artisan popcorn and paleta shop and U-Haul rental sites opening
