CN CEO Jean-Jacques Ruest plans to retire

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank JJ for his dedicated service to CN over 25 years and as CEO since 2018. He has provided the company and all of our stakeholders with strong and inspired leadership," said Robert Pace, chair of CN’s board of directors. "JJ deferred discussions on his retirement plans in order to see the company through the potential merger with KCS and closing of the transaction, and the introduction of the strategic plan announced on Sept. 17, 2021, which is beginning to demonstrate results. We are grateful for his leadership and his exemplary commitment of service to the company and wish him the all the best in his upcoming retirement.”