CN faces proxy battle seeking to oust leadership

CN, which operates Kirk Yard in Gary and maintains rail lines across the Region, is fighting a proxy battle that seeks to replace its CEO and several directors on its board.
TCI, one of Montreal-based railroad giant's largest stakeholders, wants to oust the current leadership of the company.
"CN is a great company, and it owns a unique asset — the best rail network in North America. However, the business has been underperforming for too long, so change is required. We did not seek a proxy fight, but without urgent action CN's operational and financial performance will continue to lag its peers under a Board that lacks the right railroad experience and operational expertise," said Chris Hohn, TCI founder and managing partner.
TCI faulted CN for its failed bid to take over Kansas City Southern to build a rail empire across North America.
"The bid for KCS exposed a basic misunderstanding of the railroad industry and regulatory environment," Hohn said. "The board consistently misjudged the STB and displayed flawed decision-making, committing billions of dollars to an ill-conceived pursuit of an unattainable asset. CN should focus on getting better rather than bigger."
CN agreed to schedule a special meeting of shareholders on March 22 next year.
The railroad giant said it is focusing on "growth and value creation strategy despite TCI’s inappropriate attempts to seize effective control of the company."
“CN has announced an ambitious strategic plan to deliver immediate and long-term shareholder value, while retaining our commitment to safety, customer service and the communities we serve," President and CEO JJ Ruest said. "This plan builds on the investments we have made in technology and capacity over the past three years to drive long-term sustainable growth in total revenues and operating margins."
CN described TCI as "a dissident shareholder that only recently acquired a 5% stake in CN and is seeking to assert effective control over one of Canada’s largest and most economically important companies without presenting a credible plan to create superior or sustainable value." It noted the firm is the largest shareholder of its main competitor, Canadian National Railway, characterizing its motives as "highly suspect."
"CN maintains an open and constructive dialogue with its shareholders, including discussions about areas where we can improve our business performance, but we will not indulge unfounded and bad-faith arguments that serve the interests of one shareholder over others — or of one of our competitors over CN," Ruest said. "CN’s board and senior management team are intently focused on putting forward ideas, initiatives and people that drive us forward to where CN and the railroad industry are going, not where it’s been.”