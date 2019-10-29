CN, which operates the Kirk Yard rail facility in downtown Gary and maintains railroad lines across Northwest Indiana, grew revenue by 4% to C$3.8 billion, or about $2.9 billion in U.S. dollars, in the third quarter due largely to freight rate increases and higher intermodal revenues.
The Montreal-based rail giant grew diluted earnings per share by 8% to C$1.66, or about $1.27 in U.S. dollars, in the three-month period that ended Sept. 30.
Though the first nine months of the year, CN has grown profits by 9% to C$11.3 billion, or about $8.65 billion in U.S. dollars, but warns of a continuing economic slowdown.
"CN delivered strong results, despite a softening economy,” President and CEO JJ Ruest said. “Our team of experienced railroaders swiftly aligned resources with the weaker demand to achieve solid efficiency gains. We remain committed to our long-term agenda of growing faster than the economy at low incremental cost, and to taking scheduled railroading to the next level by deploying advanced operating technology.”
CN is however revising its financial outlook for the year because of a "deterioration in North American rail demand as the economy continues to weaken." It's now expected earnings per share growth in the high single-digit range versus earnings per share growth of C$5.50 last year, as well a decline in volume in revenue ton miles for the year.
The railroad company, which transports billions of dollars of goods for various industries across North America, also announced it would sell $C450 million, or about $344.6 million in U.S. dollars in notes to investors. It will pay back the debt at 3.05% interest by 2050 and use the funds for "general corporate purposes, including the redemption and refinancing of outstanding indebtedness, share repurchases, acquisitions and other business opportunities."