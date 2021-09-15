CN, Kansas City Southern merger collapses as Canadian Pacific steps in

A mega-merger between CN and Kansas City Southern has fallen apart and a new deal has been struck that could have long-reaching ramifications for logistics and manufacturing across North America.

CN, which operates Kirk Yard in Gary and maintains railroad tracks all across the Region, sought to buy Kansas City Southern for $33.6 billion in a deal that would expand its network so it could ship goods all across North America. Montreal-based CN expects to receive $1.4 billion in termination fees.

“While we are disappointed that we will not be able to deliver the many compelling benefits of this transaction to our stakeholders, the decision to bid for KCS was a bold and strategic move that still resulted in positive outcomes for CN," President and CEO JJ Ruest said. "We believe that the decision not to pursue our proposed merger with KCS any further is the right decision for CN as responsible fiduciaries of our shareholders’ interests. CN will continue to pursue profitable growth and opportunities for excellence as a leading Class I railroad, and we look forward to outlining more details on our strategic, operational and financial priorities in the near future.”