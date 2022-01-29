CN names new CEO, reaches deal with activist shareholders

CN has named a new CEO and reached a deal with activist shareholders who sought to overhaul the company's leadership after a failed takeover bid of Kansas City Southern last year.

Montreal-based CN, which operates Kirk Yard in Gary and rail across the Region, named Tracy Robinson to serve as president and CEO after JJ Ruest agreed to retire after 25 years.

“This is a transformational period at CN, and I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities ahead," Robinson said. "Our focus is on building the railway of the future — one that creates shareholder value by meeting the needs of our customers, employees, communities, and the economies that depend on us, safely, reliably, and efficiently. I look forward to working closely with CN’s extremely talented railroaders, board and management team as we take CN to the next level of performance and industry leadership. I also want to say that I respect and value CN’s rich history in Montréal and in Québec, where the common and official language is French. I am excited to be returning to the wonderful city of Montréal, and I have already begun French lessons to ensure I am able to fully embrace the experience of living in Québec and communicate with CN’s valued employees and customers across the continent.”

Robinson comes most recently from TC Energy and spent nearly three decades at Canadian Pacific. She has 35 years of experience in management and company leadership.

“I have no doubt that Tracy will be an extraordinary leader for the next phase of CN’s journey and I am very much looking forward to working closely with her," CEO Search Committee Chairwoman Shauneen Bruder said. "I want to express my gratitude to my fellow members of the board and search committee for their work in this very rigorous and thorough process and JJ Ruest for the leadership he has provided as CEO since 2018. We wish JJ all the best in his upcoming retirement.”

CN reached a deal with CIFF Capital and TCI to appoint two mutually agreed upon directors to its board.

In exchange, TCI will withdraw its request for a special meeting of shareholders on March 22.

“We are pleased to reach an arrangement that will strengthen CN’s board with the addition of two new highly qualified directors. TCI looks forward to constructive future engagement with CN,” TCI Founder and Portfolio Manager Chris Hohn said.

Bruder and Jean Charest were added to the railroad board.

"We are pleased to have appointed a world-class CEO to lead CN during our next phase of growth and announced that we are continuing to add more highly qualified independent directors to our board," CN Chairman Robert Page said. "We have appreciated the input we have received from our shareholders throughout this process and are very excited about all that CN can achieve as we build the railway of the future."

