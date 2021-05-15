CN outbids Canadian Pacific for Kansas City Southern to expand rail network across North America

Canadian National Railway, or CN, which operates the Kirk Yard in Gary and miles of rail in Northwest Indiana, outbid rival Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern and create a rail empire spanning North America.

Kansas City Southern, a cross-border rail line between the United States and Mexico that also has investments in Panama, rejected a proposed merger from Canadian Pacific that valued it at $29 billion and accepted CN's acquisition offer that valued it at $33.6 billion.

“We are delighted that Kansas City Southern has deemed CN’s binding proposal superior, recognizing the many compelling benefits of our combination and expressing confidence in CN’s ability to obtain the necessary approvals and successfully close the transaction," CN President and CEO JJ Ruest said. "Our proposal offers a clear path to completion and is structured in a way that gives KCS shareholders both greater immediate value and the opportunity to participate in the future upside of the combined company."

Montreal-based CN, which also operates the Markham Yard in Homewood, proposed to pay Kansas City Southern shareholders $325 per share in cash and stock — $200 in cash and 1.129 shares of CN common stock. It also will assume $3.8 billion worth of Kansas City Southern's debt.