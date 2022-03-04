Code Ninjas coming to Crown Point to teach kids coding and how to make their own video games

Code Ninjas is coming to Crown Point, where it will teach kids how to code and make their own video games.

The international chain of coding schools will soon open its first Northwest Indiana location at 125 E. 107th Ave. in the Beacon Hill development in Crown Point. A grand opening will take place later this month.

Business partners Michael Vesich, a senior curriculum architect with IBM, and Jim Pellegrini, the head of marketing for The Times Media Co., are opening the new business.

“Code Ninjas has established a great reputation for working to close the gap by providing a fun and safe environment for kids to learn critical thinking, problem-solving, gain coding literacy, and play with technology through hands-on STEM-centric experiences,” Vesich said. “Code Ninjas is constantly enhancing the curriculum of the programs and camps and supports our ability to fine-tune offerings based on the needs in our local market.”

The Houston-based coding franchise has rapidly spread to more than 345 locations worldwide after it was founded in 2016. The closest location has been in the western Chicago suburbs. The chain expects to soon grow to 700 locations worldwide.

The Crown Point educational center will be Code Ninja's first in northern Indiana. It already has a presence in the Indianapolis market.

Code Ninjas teaches kids between the ages of 7 and 14 coding, which has been described as the "the literacy of the 21st century" and has become ubiquitous in everything from phones to the software in electric cars.

"Coding and computing in general are the fastest growing fields that we've ever seen," Vesich said. "Major corporations need help in finding coders. This helps get people interested in coding early on. We've gotten hundreds of calls from parents. We're creating an interest in computer science that hopefully will later help them through science, math and engineering."

Code Ninjas operates centers called dojos with teachers known as code senseis and students known as ninjas. They earn color-coded wristbands or belts as they advance, just like students do while training in the martial arts.

It offers more than just technical instruction.

"We're not just training them to be drones or zombies for Google and Facebook," Vesich said. "They can learn soft skills and about mathematics and sciences while having fun and a good time."

It aims to teach students through fun, such as designing their own Minecraft and Roblox video games. They can attend sessions twice a week, as well as camps and programs about robotics, 3D printing and how to become a YouTuber.

"It's so important to have these facilities available," Pellegrini said. "It's really the interaction with the other kids who are like-minded. The program is awesome. It starts with basic fundamentals and brings kids to the point of coding the way major companies are coding. We just love the concept. It's kid-centric and it's in an area with restaurants and other stuff to do, making it easier for the parents."

Students learn the curriculum at their own pace.

"It starts out very simple," Vesich said. "They might first design a small game with a simple turtle jumping over a log. By the time they get to the blackbelt level, they're using the same professional-grade code that's used for PlayStation or Xbox."

Vesich, a former coach of the Taft Middle School Cyber Dogs robotics team, said Code Ninjas would be involved in Crown Point schools and sponsor robotics teams. It has registered students from Highland, Griffith and Lansing as well.

Code Ninjas will initially employ 20 and eventually 30 to 40 instructors. It will be able to accommodate up to 65 students at any given time.

"We make it engaging and focus on a healthy mind and body," Vesich said. "We take breaks with robotics and stop motion to get their creative juices flowing. They can learn something they're passionate about."

For more information, call 219-661-7484, visit www.codeninjas.com or go to facebook.com/codeninjascrownpoint.

