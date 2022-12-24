Code Ninjas hosts game night fundraisers for local schools

Code Ninjas in Crown Point has been hosting game nights to raise funds for local schools, and your kid's school could be next.

The new coding school at 125 E. 107th Ave. in the Beacon Hill shopping district teaches students computer programming, including how to make their own working video games from beginning to end.

"Over the last few months Code Ninjas of Crown Point has been partnering with local PTO organizations to raise funds for their schools," co-owner Jim Pellegrini said. "When we first opened Code Ninjas my partner Michael and I always knew that a big part of what we wanted to do is give back to the community. And what better place to start than the city we live in — Crown Point. We were able to raise hundreds of dollars for these organizations through our school-specific game nights."

Code Ninjas, which is part of a national franchise that aims to help prepare students for careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, fields, is looking for more school districts or parent-teacher organizations to raise funds for next year.

"Based on the success of these events, we have been asked to do a second round at the beginning of the year," Pellegrini said. "We are looking forward to serving our academic community and we welcome any school or organization who would like to partner with us to raise funds."

The Code Ninjas learning center, which offers summer camps and other educational programs, also is offering free 30-minute game coding sessions for kids. Students will get one-on-one instruction from one of its senseis.

For more information, call 219-661-7484, email me at james.pellegrini@codeninjas.com or visit www.codeninjas.com.