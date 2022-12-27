 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coffee shop, roastery and plant store opens in Robertsdale

Coffee shop, roastery and plant store opens in Robertsdale

Ixxa Coffee Roasters & Plant Shop opened in Hammond's Robertsdale neighborhood.

 Joseph S. Pete

A new business has planted roots in Hammond's Robertsdale neighborhood.

Ixxa Coffee Roasters & Plant Shop recently opened in Marina Plaza at 1720 Calumet Ave., which has a Whiting address but is located in neighboring Robertsdale in north Hammond, near the Five Points intersection. It's located in the same shopping center as Capri's Pizza and Ridgeway Gyros.

Stephanie Mora and Jose Marin opened the coffee roastery and espresso bar that also sells house plants.

"Living in Los Angeles during quarantine, I got into coffee and started drinking it every day," Marin said. "Better-tasting coffee was $25 a bag. I wanted to know why that was so expensive, so I went down that rabbit hole."

He started roasting his own coffee, specializing in high-altitude beans from Central America and South America. 

"I buy high-altitude that's natural and washed," he said. "I like the way it grows. It's juicer and nutrient-packed, which affects the way it tastes."

Ixxa does both single-origin and blended coffees. Most of the flavors are medium roasts.

"It's fruit-forward with sweeter flavors like strawberry, chocolate or cacao," he said. "Coffee shouldn't taste burnt. Light or dark, we typically want to stay fruit-forward in our roast."

Ixxa roasts at least weekly on-site and regularly comes out with new coffees. People can buy whole beans or get them ground up to take home to brew.

The hybrid business also is filled with leafy green houseplants, reflecting Mora's interest in plants and gardening.

"We married the two passions," she said. "There was a huge need. There's no mom-and-shop plant shops in the area There's nothing other than big-box stores."

The 1,100-square-foot Ixxa sells a wide range of houseplants, including cacti, succulents, indoor trees and tropical plants. It stocks eight-foot-tall focuses and hard-to-find exotic plants like a Peruvian apple cactus and an Anthurium forgetii.

"We've got statement pieces and plants at all price points," she said. "We've got plants for low light and plants that are difficult to kill for beginning plant owners as well as plants that are a little more delicate. We provide instructions on how to care for the plants when you take them home so you thrive as a plant parent."

It has something suitable for any room in the house.

"We've got hanging plants and plants small enough to be on the shelf," she said.

Ixxa plans to add fresh herbs like basil, rosemary, mint and thyme for cooking, as well as potentially lavender and tomato plants. It also plans to eventually carry apothecary goods, tinctures and supplements. 

It will host events like sound bath meditations, coffee tasting and classing on how to brew better at home.

"You can learn how to make a better coffee and save money," Marin said. "We're looking to start adding those in January and February after we get our grounding."

Ixxa has a full-service coffee shop with lattes, cappuccinos, herbal teas, matcha teas, chai teas, hot chocolate, cold brew and nitro, as well as a selection of pastries. 

It caters to a to-go carryout business as it only has a few stools on-site.

Ixxa also sells its coffee online to customers all over and is open to distributing its coffee beans at local retailers.

"We are open to working with someone like Whole Foods or small cafes and dinners open to taking their coffee program to an upgrade," he said. 

People can place advance orders online to save time or sip coffee while they browse for houseplants.

"It's the place if you're a coffee lover or a plant lover looking for something different that you can't find at Menards, Lowes or Home Depot," she said. "We import rare plants and work with local growers. It's also a place for local fresh coffee that's roasted weekly."

Ixxa is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

For more information, call 219-232-8138, visit ixxacoffee.com or find the business on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok.

Tags

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

