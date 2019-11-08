The startup manufacturer Common Collabs plans to employ 80 workers at a new plant in Starke County that will make packaged cold brew coffee.
The company will invest $22 million in a new 60,000-square-foot plant at 2755 E. Division Road in Knox.
“We are grateful to be operating in partnership with the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and Starke County Economic Development Foundation, and honored to grow our family business right here in Knox, Indiana,” Common Collabs Chief Commercial Officer Brant Curtis said.
The new factory will use custom-designed state-of-the-art equipment to turn roasted coffee beans into highly concentrated coffee drinks. The company is a spinoff of Wilbur Curtis Co., a family-owned commercial coffee equipment manufacturing company that was started 78 years ago.
“For over 75 years, the Curtis family has instilled strong family values into their business," Knox Mayor Dennis Estok said. "They take pride in their workmanship and the products that they manufacture. This family-owned business believes in being loyal to their customers’ needs, their employees and forming strong community relationships. We are excited to see this company become a vital part of our city and we look forward to building a long-lasting community partnership with them.”
The state gave the company up to $800,000 in tax credits as a reward for its hiring plans.
"We're excited for what Common Collabs has brewing in Starke County and look forward to watching them grow and thrive in the Hoosier state," Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger said.