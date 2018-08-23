The Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors has named Donna Zisoff, the managing broker of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage's Highland and Crown Point offices, its Realtor of the Year.
“It is beyond humbling to receive an honor like this. But the most important victory for me, is being able to do what I love while benefiting others,” Zisoff said. “I look forward to many more years of growing within this business, and plan on continuing to find new ways to support the incredible people around me.”
Zisoff has 35 years of industry experience and has been recognized as one of the company's top affiliated agents through the Coldwell Banker International Sterling Society. She has served as the National Association of Realtor's Federal Political Coordinator to U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, as vice president for the Stonebrook Condominium Association board and on the advisory committee for Haven House, a home for battered women and children in Hammond.
“I’d like to extend my congratulations to Donna for earning such a prestigious title — it is well deserved,” said Fran Broude, president and COO of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. “As a leader, mentor and hardworking sales professional, she has been integral in expanding our presence in key areas across Northwest Indiana.”