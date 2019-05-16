Coldwell Banker expands with office in fast-growing Crown Point market

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage opened a new office in Crown Point, looking to capture a greater market share in the fast-growing housing market there.
The national real estate franchise, which has locations in Highland, Schererville, Valparaiso and New Buffalo, opened an office at 104 E. 107th Ave., Regional Vice President Dan Durochik said. A grand opening is planned for 4 to 7 p.m. June 5.
The new 2,800-square-foot office is located right off Broadway in Crown Point's Beacon Hill business district.
"It's a great location with high visibility," Managing Broker Donna Zisoff said. "We're very excited to be there. There's so much construction and development in that corridor, both commercial and residential."
The real estate office will largely serve people buying and selling homes in Crown Point and Winfield, but also cover a wider area that includes Lowell, DeMotte, the Tri-Town and parts of Lake of the Four Seasons.
"We wanted to target this area because it's doing exceptionally well," she said. "The schools are very good and a lot of people are moving here, especially from Illinois. We have many offices in Illinois, and they can refer buyers to agents with Indiana licenses."
Coldwell's Crown Point office now has 15 affiliated real estate agents, but Zisoff hopes to have at least 25 by the end of the year.
"An office was key to opening up this market," she said. "We want to penetrate the market more and build more market share because of all the development and new construction."
The office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call 219-310-1243 or find Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Crown Point on Facebook.