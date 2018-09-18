Coldwell Banker names new president over Northwest Indiana, greater Chicagoland

The nation's largest residential real estate brokerage company picked a new president to oversee Northwest Indiana, greater Chicagoland, southeast Wisconsin and southwest Michigan.
NRT named Ayoub Rabah as president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in the Central West region, putting him in charge of 50 offices with 3,700 sales professionals in Northwest Indiana and the greater Chicago metro, as well as in coastal Michigan, a favorite vacation spot where many Chicagoans have second homes.
“Ayoub is a proven industry leader who has a strong appreciation for what it takes to drive agent productivity, effective marketing, and has deep knowledge of structuring a business for long-term growth," said Sue Yannaccone, executive vice president of NRT Eastern and Midwest Regions. "I am more than confident that Ayoub will position this organization to take best advantage of our leadership team to promote growth and untap the great potential in this marketplace.”
Rabah has been a real estate agent for more than a decade, with real estate broker licensing in 21 states. He's sold more than $360 million in properties and has been named a top agent by the Chicago Association of Realtors each year for more than a decade.
He most recently served as senior vice president of marketing for Home Partners of America. In that role, he deployed over $3 billion in 40 markets while overseeing marketing and new business development for the firm's investment portfolio.
He replaces Fran Broude, who has been Coldwell Banker Central West president since 2007 and will continue in that role as a transitional mentor through the beginning of 2019. At that point, she will serve as senior vice president of growth strategies, working with senior management on pursuing more growth in a competitive landscape.
She is credited with helping Coldwell Banker become the top real estate brokerage in the Greater Chicago area and overseeing several acquisitions.
“I thank Fran for all the tremendous work she has done and the significant contributions she has made thus far," Yannaccone said. "Fran will play an invaluable role for us moving forward. Our focus will continue to ensure that independent sales agents obtain the business results and best in service that they deserve now and long into the future. I am confident that our team will achieve our mission.”