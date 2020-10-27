Coldwell Banker Realty names new branch vice president at its Porter County office

Susie Wireman has been named branch vice president of Coldwell Banker Realty’s Porter County Office at 2110 Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso.

Wireman has nearly 20 years of real estate experience and joined Coldwell Banker in 2013.

“Susie is looking forward to sharing her knowledge and has the right ingredients to start this new chapter of her career. I look forward to watching her bring fresh ideas and inspiration to our talented Porter County agents,” said Ayoub Rabah, president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Central West.

The Mishawaka native has lived in Valparaiso for 18 years and serves on the board of the YMCA and the Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors.

In her new role as branch vice president, she will provide support to agents who serve markets such as Valparaiso, Chesterton, Portage, Porter, Beverly Shores, Wheeler, Westville, Wheatfield, Demotte.

Wireman said she is a "passionate advocate of Coldwell Banker‘s integrity and ability to provide affiliated agents with every powerful advantage to best serve their clients."