Coldwell Banker Realty opens new office in Schererville
Vice President of Agent Development Monica Decker joined Coldwell Banker Realty's new office in Schererville.

 Joseph S. Pete

Coldwell Banker Realty has opened a new office in Schererville.

The New Jersey-based real estate chain opened an office at 833 W. Lincoln Highway in Suite 340E near the heavily trafficked Crossroads of America intersection in Schererville. It added Vice President of Agent Development Monica Decker, a longtime Northwest Indiana real estate agent who's now leading the office.

A finalist for the 2021 Influential Women of Northwest Indiana Awards for Marketing/Media, Decker has more than 30 years of experience in marketing, technology and real estate in the Northwest Indiana market.

“I’m energized and excited to be joining Coldwell Banker and working with the extremely knowledgeable and successful agents in our office,” Decker said. “The past year has forever changed how agents do business and has led to an increase in demand for homes in our area. I look forward to supporting the agents in this changed and still evolving environment.”

Coldwell Banker Realty, which has 3,000 offices nationwide, also has Region offices in Crown Point and Valparaiso.

The new Schererville office includes a large conference room, open spaces for collaboration and private offices that can be used for in-person meetings or as Zoom rooms.

Coldwell Banker Realty, formerly a subsidiary of the Sears Financial Network that's now owned by Realology, was interested in expansion in the red0hot Northwest Indiana market. Lake County has a 100% sold price to list price ratio. Amid record sales despite fewer-than-normal listings, most homes are on the market for less than 30 days.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

