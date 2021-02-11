Coldwell Banker Realty’s Highland office names new managing broker

Coldwell Banker Realty has named a new managing broker for its Highland office.

The realty firm serving Chicagoland, Northwest Indiana, southwest Michigan and southeast Wisconsin appointed Patrick McFarland to oversee the office at 2166 45th St. in Highland.

He has 41 years of real estate experience, having built and managed sales offices for national brands in both Indiana and Illinois.

“With Patrick’s work ethic, coaching experience and vast knowledge of the real estate markets in Indiana and Illinois, I’m confident that the talented affiliated agents in our Highland office are going to reap the benefits of his leadership,” said Ayoub Rabah, president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Central West.

Coldwell Banker Realty, which is publicly traded under the ticker RLGY on the New York Stock Exchange is the largest residential real estate firm in the United States with 46 offices and 3,500 agents.

