Collaboration will propel NWI to brighter future

Former Oklahoma City Mayor Ron Norick discovered he had a problem: United Airlines had seriously considered building a major maintenance facility in his city but had instead located to Indianapolis. Why? For a pedestrian (almost literally) reason: as former Mayor Mick Cornett tells it, the airline had surreptitiously sent some mid-level executives and their spouses to downtown Oklahoma City for the weekend to do nothing but try to enjoy themselves and envision themselves living there.

Alas for the city at the time, they reported that it came up empty in the things we refer to as “quality of place” — which meant it fell short in ensuring that OKC could provide a good quality of life. Oklahoma City was crossed off the list; in the words of author Sam Anderson, “United could not imagine making its employees live there.”

After that eye-opening incident, the city took the quality-of-place factor seriously. It is now a much different place than the haphazard origins that characterized its environs since its founding in the Land Run of 1889. The city has since experienced a land run of a different sort, now having one of the highest percentages of millennials among U.S. cities (as identified in NIRPC’s 2020 E-Commerce study).

Today, Northwest Indiana faces a similar challenge and opportunity. The Region is rising to it.

From a regional perspective, Northwest Indiana is more aligned than it has ever been. The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission (NIRPC) is working hand-in-hand with such entities as One Region, the Northwest Indiana Forum and the Regional Development Authority to maximize the potential of the improvements to the South Shore Line and West Lake Corridor that the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District has worked hard to implement. The Indiana General Assembly has had the foresight of providing Transit Development Districts around each of those station locations to help encourage Transit Oriented Development (TOD) — a development type that NIRPC has championed for decades that is practically non-existent in Northwest Indiana but is common to places consistently ranked as possessing the highest quality of place in the United States.

The realistic prospects for TOD were limited before these commuter rail improvements could come online. Here in 2022, we stand on the verge of enhancing the vibrancy of the entire region, thanks to these investments in infrastructure that can pump life, vitality and talent into the places here that need it most.

Recognizing the game-changing nature of enhancements to such corridors, the Federal Highway Administration recently awarded NIRPC a $17.8 million dollar grant to complete the Marquette Greenway, connecting Chicago and New Buffalo, Michigan with a high-quality, tri-state trail that will further activate and revitalize key places along the entire length of our region’s coastal communities.

But this isn’t the only tri-state partnership that will result in new opportunities for everyone: NIRPC has worked with the Alliance for Regional Development since its inception to improve the competetiveness of the larger economic region on the southern shores of Lake Michigan from Milwaukee to Michigan City. And through the “Wingspread Accord,” NIRPC works closely with our counterparts in southeastern Wisconsin, northeastern Illinois, and southwestern Michigan to ensure that our regions share data and insights and work cooperatively for a robust future for all, regardless of state lines.

What’s more, after well over a decade of rowing hard through bureaucratic waters, NIRPC was designated an Economic Development District by the U.S. Economic Development Administration just prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This timely designation provided the opportunity to receive funds from Congress’ passage of the CARES Act. These funds now aid in the Region’s economic recovery by identifying its strengths and assets and capitalizing on them.

Using these funds, NIRPC has engaged Austin-based economic development consulting firm TIP Strategies to assist with the preparation of an Economic Recovery and Resilience Plan for the NIRPC region of Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties.

TIP Strategies had previously assisted with the region-wide effort to create "Ignite the Region: A Strategy for Economic Transformation for Northwest Indiana." This additional work will draft a blueprint for guiding the Region towards longer-term economic vitality — not only to help it recover from the current pandemic, but to identify and implement strategies for ensuring that the Region's economy is more resilient to whatever disruptions it will face in the future.

Following extensive conversations with leaders in sectors across Northwest Indiana’s economic landscape, these emerging strategies include:

• increasing regional collaboration and coordination among local leadership,

• expanding broadband infrastructure,

• providing wraparound workforce services (like childcare) where they are needed,

• pursuing newly available state and federal funds,

• improving coordination between industry and workforce training providers, and

• capitalizing on brownfield redevelopment opportunities.

That plan will be completed this summer.

In addition to these strategies, NIRPC’s designation as an EDD also brought with it over a half million dollars for a regional Revolving Loan Fund to provide loans of between $10,000 and $100,000 to small businesses affected by the pandemic to further aid in the Region’s economic recovery. (If you or a business owner you know could use these funds, see the loan program details at www.NIRPC.org/recovernwi.)

As a Metropolitan Planning Organization, NIRPC brings federal transportation funds to bear on improvements that keep Northwest Indiana moving. As important as those traditional transportation infrastructure investments are, the pandemic has spotlighted the need for additional infrastructure investment in the way of broadband to keep our data moving as well.

Toward that end, NIRPC has participated in the Greater South Shore Initiative to take advantage of mostly dark fiber in a corridor stretching from Chicago to South Bend. This untapped asset has the potential to propel the Region into a whole new industry cluster of quantum communications, taking our manufacturing acumen into the realm of higher technology.

At the end of the day, among all the Region’s assets you are reading about in these pages — assets such as our dunescape environment, our transportation infrastructure and rail investments, and more walkable, vibrant communities to come — Northwest Indiana’s ability to collaborate for a more hopeful future is the most important and game-changing asset we have at our disposal.

Ty Warner AICP is executive director of the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission

