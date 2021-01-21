Combination KFC and A&W restaurants close in Hobart and Chesterton

A&W once had more than 2,400 restaurants in the 1970s — more locations than even McDonald's at the time. But its footprint has been shrinking after it split from Yum!, which also owns Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and WingStreet and once owned Long John Silver's. A&W now has less than half as many eateries worldwide and just 600 left in the United States, with the highest concentration in Wisconsin, Michigan and California. But it still sells more than 2 million pounds of cheese curds and 1.1 million gallons of root beer every year.