Combination KFC and A&W restaurants close in Hobart and Chesterton

Fans of A&W's "All American Food" will have to trek to Matteson or North Aurora because the longstanding fast-food chain's only two Northwest Indiana locations have closed.
Combination KFC/A&W restaurants at 381 Indian Boundary Road in Chesterton and at 1475 S. Lake Park Ave. in Hobart have closed. The phone numbers have been disconnected, and the locations are no longer listed on either KFC's or A&W's websites.
Both KFC and A&W Restaurants were once owned by Louisville, Kentucky-based Yum! Brands, but a consortium of A&W franchisees bought A&W in 2011 and moved the headquarters to Lexington, Kentucky.
KFC still has multiple fried chicken restaurants across the Region, including in Griffith, Gary, Merrillville, Crown Point, Hobart, Portage and Valparaiso. The chain still serves buckets of chicken with its closely guarded, proprietary blend of Colonel Harland Sanders' "secret herbs and spices" at two other Hobart locations at 7770 E. Ridge Road and 3220 E. 80th Ave.
A&W, which dates back to 1919 and brags that it's literally older than sliced bread, has five remaining Indiana locations: all downstate in Indianapolis, Anderson, Muncie, Marion and Kokomo.
It's known for its freshly made root beer, hot dogs, Coney dogs, hand-breaded chicken tenders, burgers and cheese curds. It was once one of the only fast-food restaurants to offer cheese curds in the area, but the fried cheese snack since has been popularized by Culver's, Pop's, Cousin's Subs and other restaurants.
A&W once had more than 2,400 restaurants in the 1970s — more locations than even McDonald's at the time. But its footprint has been shrinking after it split from Yum!, which also owns Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and WingStreet and once owned Long John Silver's. A&W now has less than half as many eateries worldwide and just 600 left in the United States, with the highest concentration in Wisconsin, Michigan and California. But it still sells more than 2 million pounds of cheese curds and 1.1 million gallons of root beer every year.
