Comcast Business expands high-speed fiber infrastructure in NWI industrial corridors

Comcast Business has expanded fiber to several business and industrial corridors in northern Indiana, including Hammond, Portage and Schererville.
The Philadelphia-based cable, internet and telecommunications giant installed more than seven miles of fiber that will reach hundreds of businesses.
It put fiber in an industrial area along Shepherd Avenue and Marineview Street off Ind. 249 in Portage, the Shoppes at Schererville near Indianapolis Boulevard and Cedar Parkway in Schererville, the Briar East Shopping Center area along South Grand Avenue and East 169th Street in Hammond and the Digital Crossroad Data Center on Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond.
"Expanding broadband for Hoosier communities in need of a reliable and fast internet connection is a top priority," said state Rep. Ed Soliday, chairman of the House Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications Committee. "With Comcast adding new fiber connections at the Digital Crossroad Data Center and throughout Northern Indiana, hundreds of employers, workers and families will benefit, while also making our communities more attractive to job providers and spurring economic development."
Comcast now can provide Internet speeds of up to 100 gigabits per second in those locations, as well as ethernet, advanced voice and value-added cloud services.
“The expansion of Comcast Business’ fiber network in Northwest Indiana will strengthen the Region’s profile and help it continue to compete for companies in a number of key sectors, from manufacturing, distribution and warehousing to customer support/call centers and health care,” said Heather Ennis, president and CEO of Northwest Indiana Forum. “We appreciate Comcast’s ongoing investment in the Region and its impact on our economy.”
Comcast estimates it has invested $550 million in infrastructure in Indiana over the past three years.
“Comcast has invested significantly in its network in Indiana, and we are constantly expanding our reach through strategic proactive investments designed to help spur economic growth in emerging and growing business corridors,” said Jeff Cobb, Regional Vice President of Comcast Business.
“Our advanced network provides increased bandwidth, allowing businesses to accomplish more, like access more applications and services in the cloud, accommodate large numbers of employees working at home, in the field and in the workplace, and exchange significant amounts of data.”