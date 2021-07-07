Comcast Business expands high-speed fiber infrastructure in NWI industrial corridors

Comcast Business has expanded fiber to several business and industrial corridors in northern Indiana, including Hammond, Portage and Schererville.

The Philadelphia-based cable, internet and telecommunications giant installed more than seven miles of fiber that will reach hundreds of businesses.

It put fiber in an industrial area along Shepherd Avenue and Marineview Street off Ind. 249 in Portage, the Shoppes at Schererville near Indianapolis Boulevard and Cedar Parkway in Schererville, the Briar East Shopping Center area along South Grand Avenue and East 169th Street in Hammond and the Digital Crossroad Data Center on Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond.

"Expanding broadband for Hoosier communities in need of a reliable and fast internet connection is a top priority," said state Rep. Ed Soliday, chairman of the House Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications Committee. "With Comcast adding new fiber connections at the Digital Crossroad Data Center and throughout Northern Indiana, hundreds of employers, workers and families will benefit, while also making our communities more attractive to job providers and spurring economic development."

Comcast now can provide Internet speeds of up to 100 gigabits per second in those locations, as well as ethernet, advanced voice and value-added cloud services.