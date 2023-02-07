Comcast has reached an agreement with Indiana on a $50 million investment to expand high-speed broadband internet across Indiana, including to Porter, LaPorte and Starke counties.

The Philadelphia-based telecommunications giant plans to partner with state and local governments to extend gigabit-capable broadband internet service to unserved parts of the Hoosier State. It will broaden the reach of high-speed internet to 10,000 more homes and businesses across 19 counties.

Comcast plans to run 1,200 miles of fiber to rural parts of the state. More households across Indiana will be able to sign up for Xfinity Internet, including the Internet Essentials program that provides low-cost service to lower-income households.

“Ensuring all Hoosiers have access to reliable, high-speed internet has been a top priority for Comcast,” said Joni Hart, vice president of government affairs for Comcast in Indiana. “As the world we live in becomes increasingly digital, we remain focused on not only bringing our broadband network to more Indiana homes and business, but also meeting the ever-increasing appetite for education, business, telemedicine, entertainment and more.”

Comcast reached a deal with Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs to bring more broadband to Porter, LaPorte, Starke, Allen, Bartholomew, Carroll, Cass, Delaware, Fayette, Hendricks, Jennings, Johnson, Hamilton, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Morgan and Wayne counties.

Comcast is investing $36 million in the project, while Indiana is chipping in $13.6 million in Next Level Connections grants.

The telecommunications company, which is also a major cable provider, said it has invested more than $500 million in its Indiana network over the last three years. It's expanded service to unserved communities like Tell City, Thorntown and Darlington.

“Next Level Connections is used as a model by other states to deliver the best tech infrastructure to rural areas,” said Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who also serves as Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “The investments made by Comcast and other partners will not only benefit residents and businesses but also contribute to Indiana’s rural economic engine.”