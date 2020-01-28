Comedic pianist to tickle ivories and funny bones in Munster

Jason Lyle Black is bringing his award-winning comedic piano stylings to Munster for the long-running Lakeshore Community Concerts series.
"Recognized for being 'the most unique piano entertainer you will ever see,' Jason Lyle Black is bringing his unorthodox, but unforgettable, comedy piano show to Munster High School Auditorium," organizers said in a press release.
Lakeshore Community Concerts and Live On Stage, Inc. are staging the show, which will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 in the auditorium of the high school at 8808 Columbia Ave. in Munster.
Black's show infuses comedy into performances of Broadway classics, Disney tunes, movie soundtracks and improvised songs. His showmanship on stage includes playing the piano without looking, such as while lying upside down.
"Jason Lyle Black is an award-winning pianist, composer, and entertainer, whose combination of music, comedy and audience interaction creates a one-of-a-kind show experience," organizers said in the press release. "Black is known for his unique ability to develop a strong connection with any audience, whether through his incredible artistry on piano favorites like 'Rhapsody in Blue,' or his hilarious comedy bits like 'Songs Not to Play at People’s Weddings and Funerals.' Black is known worldwide for his unique backwards and upside down playing, which Time Magazine calls 'incredible' and Ellen DeGeneres called 'unbelievable.'"
Tickets will be available at the door for $30 before the performance.
