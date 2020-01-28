Comedic pianist to tickle ivories and funny bones in Munster

Jason Lyle Black is bringing his award-winning comedic piano stylings to Munster for the long-running Lakeshore Community Concerts series.

"Recognized for being 'the most unique piano entertainer you will ever see,' Jason Lyle Black is bringing his unorthodox, but unforgettable, comedy piano show to Munster High School Auditorium," organizers said in a press release.

Lakeshore Community Concerts and Live On Stage, Inc. are staging the show, which will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 in the auditorium of the high school at 8808 Columbia Ave. in Munster.

Black's show infuses comedy into performances of Broadway classics, Disney tunes, movie soundtracks and improvised songs. His showmanship on stage includes playing the piano without looking, such as while lying upside down.