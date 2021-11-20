Comedy on the Rocks standup night to bring laughs to Journeyman Distillery

Journeyman Distillery in Southwest Michigan plans to bring the laughs with a Comedy on the Rocks standup show on the eve of Thanksgiving.

The destination distillery just across the state line in Three Oaks, Michigan will host three comedians in its Still Room at 7 p.m. Central Standard Time on Nov. 24

"Some call it Drinksgiving, but we say it’s time to bring the holiday gang out for some pregame celebration and pre-turkey shenanigans. Three comedians will fill the comedy night with laughter as attendees fill their glasses with the award-winning spirits produced just beyond the gallery wall separating the stage from Journeyman’s working stills," Journeyman Distillery said in a press release.

Chicago-based comedian Paul Farahvar will engage in his trademark self-deprecating dry humor. He hosts the shows "Drink Date Laugh" and "Everyone's a Lawyer" at the Laugh Factory in Chicago. He's also a regular performer at venues like Zanies and ACME Comedy Club.

The touring Vikram Balaji and regular Comedy on the Rocks performer Maxwell Tidey also will take the stage.