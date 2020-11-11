 Skip to main content
Comment sought on Ridge Road area transit-oriented development
Westlake groundbreaking

Northwest Indiana and state leadership listen to Gov. Eric Holcomb deliver comments Oct. 28 ahead of a groundbreaking for the West Lake Corridor Project in Munster.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority will host its first public engagement session concerning transit development districts around commuter rail stations Nov. 18.

The meeting, to be held online via Zoom, will begin at 6 p.m. and cover the TDD proposed for the Munster Ridge Road station along the West Lake Corridor.

TDDs are designed to provide economic tools to support strategically planned development within a district covering one-half-square-mile around rail stations on the South Shore Line's existing service and its West Lake Corridor.

The RDA has the responsibility of leading the process of determining the districts' boundaries, and of leading planning once they're created. Economic support and incentives will be backed by the incremental increase in local income and property tax revenue in the districts.

"The goal is to create a boundary calibrated specifically for each community based on analysis, areas of opportunity and the goals and visions of the community," the RDA states in the presentation to be discussed Nov. 18.

The TDD proposed for the Ridge Road station would include property along Ridge Road, Manor Avenue and Calumet Avenue, and would take in properties to the south of Fisher Street including the Lansing Country Club area and the light industry and distribution properties east of the club to Calumet Avenue.

Details of the TDD are posted at the Munster Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Rd, Munster, for the public to view, and are also available for download. Visit www.in.gov/rda/ to find a link to information on downloading the document, and for joining the Zoom session Nov. 18. Information on completing a public survey on the TDD plan is also available.

West Lake Corridor groundbreaking

