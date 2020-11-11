Comment sought on Ridge Road area transit-oriented development

The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority will host its first public engagement session concerning transit development districts around commuter rail stations Nov. 18.

The meeting, to be held online via Zoom, will begin at 6 p.m. and cover the TDD proposed for the Munster Ridge Road station along the West Lake Corridor.

TDDs are designed to provide economic tools to support strategically planned development within a district covering one-half-square-mile around rail stations on the South Shore Line's existing service and its West Lake Corridor.

The RDA has the responsibility of leading the process of determining the districts' boundaries, and of leading planning once they're created. Economic support and incentives will be backed by the incremental increase in local income and property tax revenue in the districts.

"The goal is to create a boundary calibrated specifically for each community based on analysis, areas of opportunity and the goals and visions of the community," the RDA states in the presentation to be discussed Nov. 18.