Commercial real estate sales plunged across Northwest Indiana last year

The market seemed to start to rebound in the fourth quarter, with sales rising to $56.8 million as compared to $52.5 million in the fourth quarter in 2019.

After a five-year low in time on market in the first quarter, industrial sales plunged from $214 million in 2019 to $52.2 million last year, with the price per square foot falling from $62 in 2019 to $35 last year.

"These numbers should not be viewed as any sort of warning sign as there was a signiﬁcant decrease in available properties for sale during 2020 as compared to 2019," McDermott wrote. "In fact, the 2020 fourth quarter available square foot for industrial property is at the lowest level since they started recording these ﬁgures in 2005."

Despite a significant increase in price per square foot, the office market also saw a decline in volume, with the sales volume of commercial office buildings hitting a five-year low. But the market picked up in the fourth quarter, going from $22.4 million in 2019 to $25.3 million in 2020. The median amount of time on the market remains at about 14 months, the same as a year ago.

The long-term effects of the pandemic on commercial real estate in Northwest Indiana remain to be seen.